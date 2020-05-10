Indian athlete Jyoti Chauhan reveals family struggle during COVID-19 lockdown

The family of Nagpur based international level athlete was among other poor citizens and labourers who have been badly affected by the lockdown.

Jyothi Chauhan, a 25-year-old runner, who has who has won several medals at national and international level, defied poverty and rose to become an international level runner

Despite her status, her family was forced to stand in the que to purchase food supplies.

Jyoti’s parents stay in Panchsheelnagar slum in Isasani Suburb which is 14 kilometers away from Nagpur. Her father, Jungbahadur, works as a mason and her mother Sushila performs household chores and with the lockdown in effect, the family's source of income is put on hold.

With no sporting events in the calendar, Jyoti too has been home in the lockdown.

Despite having all qualifications, the runner has not landed herself a job from sports quota in any government sector or company.

With no income and the responsibility to feed five family members, Jyoti ran out of savings, thereby standing in long queues at local food distribution centres.

Jyoti felt shameful to stand in the queue because of her status.

However, local media were shocked to hear about Jyoti's life, following which social organisations sent ration for her family.

In an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal, Jyoti said: “I have won Gold and Silver prizes in various types of running competitions at National and International level. I represented India in World University games in Italy in July 2019. I am a champion in steeplechase type of running. I was selected in Central Railway under sports quota but due to lockdown, the orders were not issued. I also appeared for CISF selection process, but the result has not yet been announced. I am struggling to get job despite having talent. It was painful to send my family members to get food from food distribution centers,” Jyoti told FPJ.