India women beat Nepal in volleyball finals thriller at South Asian Games

The Indian women's volleyball team defeated Nepal in the women's volleyball finals at the South Asian Games. They won by a score of 3-2.

India raced out to an early lead, taking the first set 25-17, before Nepal fought back and won two sets back-to-back, 23-25 and 21-25. With victory within their grasp, Nepal faltered and allowed India back into the contest.

India took the fourth set 25-20, and in doing so, broke Nepal's fight. The deciding set became a cakewalk for India then, with their opponents barely even trying. India dominated, and won 25-6.

With this, India has won both the men's and women's volleyball events at the South Asian Games. The men had beaten Pakistan 3-1 in the finals earlier today.