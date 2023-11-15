IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'India Will Reach The Final & Lift The Trophy', Pakistan Super Fan Bashir Chacha Confident Of Men In Blue Winning At Wankhede

Bashir Chacha. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand, Mohammad Bashir, a Pakistan team superfan also known as Bashir Chacha, said that he is supporting India to win the trophy, adding that his wife is from Hyderabad.

India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. While Kiwis will be aiming to reach their third successive World Cup final after 2015 and 2019, India will be looking forward to overcoming the knockout hurdle that has not let them win a major ICC title since 2013 and that too against a team that has given them the most trouble in must-win matches.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Ahead of India vs New Zealand face-off in the semi-final 1 of the ICC World Cup tomorrow, Cricket fan, Mohammad Bashir - popular as Bashir Chacha, says, "I support India, my wife is from Hyderabad. India will reach the final and lift the trophy...All the players… pic.twitter.com/K0KidbSu03 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

"I support India, my wife is from Hyderabad. India will reach the final and lift the trophy...All the players in Team India are good. Right down to number 7, they are top players...I wanted an India vs Pakistan match (in the semi-final) but they (Pakistan) did not play well...India should take batting first, play well, score 350-400 runs and then there are top Indian bowlers (to defend it)...I love Rohit Sharma...," said Bashir to ANI.

Team India finished league stage at the top of the table:

The Men in Blue have been in red-hot form, steamrolling all the oppositions in the group stage. Team India are also the only side to remain unbeaten in the round-robin stage of the World Cup.

While New Zealand hold the upper hand over the hosts in the 50-over World Cup, Team India will take confidence from their win over New Zealand in the earlier match in Dharamsala as Virat Kohli's 95 propelled them over the line while chasing 274.

