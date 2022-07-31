India, WI players yet to receive US visas for final two T20Is, CWI explore options

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is scurrying for options after members of India, West Indies teams are reportedly yet to receive their US visas for the 4th and the 5th T20.

The final two T20Is were scheduled to be held in Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida in the US on August 6 and 7.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, many members of both squads have not received their US travel documents.

Solution sought

"Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue," said a source in West Indies cricket on Sunday, July 31.

The teams are currently in St Kitts for the 2nd and 3rd T20Is, but there's a probability that the players may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear.

CWI confirm uncertainty

The CWI confirmed the uncertainty over the games in Florida. "There are options being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas," Ricky Skerritt, the president of the CWI told Cricbuzz on Sunday evening, July 31 evening.