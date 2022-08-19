India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

Skipper KL Rahul would hope to get some valuable batting time as the Indian team is expected to recalibrate its goals to create some challenge for itself in the remaining two ODIs against Zimbabwe.

The gulf between the two teams would always make these kind of bilateral contests lopsided but bigger goal for the 'Men In Blue' would be to push the limits.

The immediate target for the side would be to try and bat first in case Rahul wins the toss in Saturday's second ODI.

The early start on a bouncy track and sufficient nip in the air would pose some challenge for the batters. There won't be any Jimmy Anderson or Josh Hazkewood in operation but even then battling the conditions would be a good test for Rahul and his players.

Against a side like Zimbabwe, which is not good enough to even challenge a top Indian domestic side, Rahul would get an ideal opportunity to experiment with his batting.

Similarly Deepak Hooda, if given a chance to bat up the order, can also build his confidence.

Then there is Sanju Samson, If he plays at No.4, it gives him ample scope to build an innings of significance.

Squad

India KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed

Zimbabwe Regis Chakabva (C), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

When: August 20 (Saturday)

Where to Watch: Sony Six, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 channels

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 12:45 pm IST onwards