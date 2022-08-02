India vs WI, 2nd T20: Pacer Obed McCoy bags record six-wicket haul

West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy (R) celebrates an India wicket | Pic: Twitter

West Indies left-arm pace bowler Obed McCoy produced one of the most impactful bowling performances in T20 International cricket history as he demolished India for 138 to guide the hosts to a series-levelling five-wicket win at the Warner Park on Tuesday (IST).

The 25-year-old quick, egged on by a raucous crowd, produced the best-ever figures by a West Indies bowler in the shortest format before the home side held its nerve in the final over to level the five-match series at 1-1.

McCoy ended with 6/17 from a brilliant four-over spell which was a mix of accurate cutters and changes of pace.

Opener Brandon King then top-scored with 68 (52 deliveries) to inspire a successful West Indies chase. Devon Thomas arrived at the back end and demonstrated his maturity and skills with a crucial unbeaten 31 off 19 balls which included a six and a four to take West Indies home in the final over.

With West Indies requiring 10 runs from the last over, Thomas cleared the ropes at extra cover with the first legitimate delivery of the over from seamer Avesh Khan before slashing the next ball to the backward point boundary.

