India vs Sri Lanka pink-ball Test pitch gets a below-average rating

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the M Chinnaswamy stadium pitch used for the pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka at Bengaluru, a below-average rating.

The verdict was passed after a report submitted by ICC Match Referee for the game, Javagal Srinath. As a result, the venue will receive one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

“The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball,” Srinath said in his report.

According to the revised ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, venues whose pitches are rated below average by match referees receive one demerit point, while three and five demerit points are awarded to venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit respectively.

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and if it accumulates five demerit points or more, it is suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months.

India won the Test match by 238 runs to complete a 2-0 clean sweep and jump to No.4 in the World Test Championship Standings.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 05:18 PM IST