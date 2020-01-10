India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live telecast

Having won the second T20I match of the three-match series, India will be looking forward to wrapping up with a series win. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will want to take something back to their home. Both the teams would also keep an eye on their youngsters taking into consideration the ICC T20 World Cup coming up later this year.

Is it time to go with a winning combination or give much-needed game time to Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey? That is the dilemma India are facing ahead of the match.

Pandey has played just once in the last three series, including the current one, while Samson is yet to get a game since he made a comeback with the Bangladesh series in November.

India has been experimenting ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November but these two players are yet to be tested.

The focus will also be on Shikhar Dhawan, who is competing for the second opener's slot alongside K L Rahul. At the moment, Rahul seems ahead in the race to partner Rohit Sharma in Australia.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have a lot to work on if they are to trouble the home team. The batsmen will have to make it count after getting starts, which they were not able to do in the second T20. With Isuru Udana out of the side with an injury, the hill will be steeper to climb for the visitors.

The Sri Lankans can do with some experience in the batting department.

Angelo Matthews, who has made a T20 comeback after 16 months, was not picked for the second game in a row. But he could be in the eleven on Friday.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Friday (10 January). The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Where to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match online?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be watched online on Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha.

(Inputs from Agencies)