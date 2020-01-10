India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: All you need to know

- This will be the 19th time that both the teams will be facing each other. Between the two, India have won the most matches with 12 wins. Sri Lanka has won 5 and one match was abandoned.

- India ranks 5th on the ICC T20 Rankings list, while Sri Lanka comes in at 7th.

- The ground is expected to aid swing which will be a huge advantage for the pacers.

- The weather is expected to be around 16 to 19 degrees. Dew may settle in later on in the match. The toss winning captain would be expected to field first.

- The last time India faced Sri Lanka in Pune was in 2016. The visitors had turned victors after a poor batting display by the Indians. The hosts were bowled out for 101.

- It is against Sri Lanka that India have the largest margin of victory in T20Is. India had won by 93 runs at Cuttack in 2017. It is also Sri Lanka’s worst defeat in T20Is.

- Rohit Sharma hit the joint-fastest T20I century against Sri Lanka. He reached the century in just 35 balls. Only David Miller has hit a century that fast.