India vs Spain Hockey World Cup match: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Rourkela: A historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics bringing them back among the international elite, India will seek their first podium finish in 48 years in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup as they begin their campaign against Spain in a tricky match on Friday. A medal in this showpiece will strengthen the claim that the former giants of the game with eight Olympic gold have turned the corner in world hockey.

Thank you! Chak de 🇮🇳💙🏑 https://t.co/Pd4nGPSDyd — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023

My best wishes to our Indian men's hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck. 🇮🇳💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 13, 2023

Good luck to our men’s hockey team for the World Cup 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XpZ3sBbjVX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 13, 2023

Poor record

The country won a bronze in the inaugural tournament in 1971 and clinched a silver in the next edition in 1973. Ajit Pal Singh led the side to title triumph in 1975 but since then they have failed to even reach the semifinals. From 1978 to 2014, India could not go past the group stage. The Indian team, no doubt, would be one of the medal contenders with the talented bunch led by Harmanpreet Singh emerging as a force to reckon with. The team has earned respect from other top countries in recent times.

Impressive show

Currently ranked sixth in the world, India have come into the tournament after an impressive show against the world number one side Australia in an away five-match series though they lost the rubber 1-4. In the previous edition, also held in Bhubaneswar, India had exited at the quarterfinal stage after losing to the Netherlands, the eventual runners-up, and they would be looking to reach at least the semifinals this time.

Squads:

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino

When: January 13, 2023

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1 , Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Fancode

Timing: 7 pm IST onwards