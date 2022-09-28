India vs South Africa T20Is: Deepak Hooda ruled out; Umesh Yadav, Sheryas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed included

India batsman Deepak Hooda | Pic: Twitter/@DerbyshireCCC

Deepak Hooda's has been ruled out from the T20I series against South Africa due to a back issue. The officially announcement came from BCCI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, India's team for the series has been expanded to include Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shahbaz Ahmed. Mohammed Shami's has still not recovered from COVID-19 and won't be included in the squad against Africa.

Deepak Hooda is replaced by Shreyas Iyer, who is one of the standbys for the T20 World Cup in October-November. Umesh Yadav, who had replaced Shami in the T20Is against Australia, returns in the same capacity for the South Africa series.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are rested for the T20Is against the Proteas.

“Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram,” stated BCCI in a release.

Here's the updated Indian squad for the South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.