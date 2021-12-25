India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Where and when to watch Ind vs SA match Live on TV and Online - Check details here

For all its illustrious history, India has never claimed a Test series in South Africa and the chance to change that will be the ultimate point of focus of Virat Kohli's number one ranked team on a month-long tour, which they will be spending in challenging conditions of another corona virus bio-bubble, amid the added threat from the new Omicron variant.

Despite the omicron outbreak, the three-test series has been given a go ahead, with the first test starting on Sunday in Centurion. However, the action will unfold amid tightened virus protocols following the detection of highly contagious Omicron variant in the country last month.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa Test, starting from Sunday:

Where will the 1st Test between South Africa vs India be held?

The first Test between South Africa vs India will take place at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion.

What time will the 1st Test between South Africa vs India start?

The 1st Test between South Africa vs India will start at 1:30 PM IST on December 26.

Where to watch the live coverage of the 1st Test between South Africa vs India?

The first Test between South Africa vs India will be aired live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Sisanda Magala, Duanne Olivier.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:59 PM IST