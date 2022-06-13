India vs SA, 3rd T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

India players celebrate a SA wicket | Pic: Twitter

Team India take on South Africa in the third T20I at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

With South Africa leading the series 2-0, captain Rishabh Pant will have a lot on his mind in a must-win game as the Men in Blue try to keep the five-match series alive.

The hosts came into the series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa took the wind out of India's sails with two emphatic victories.

Pant's side is now struggling on multiple fronts and it would take a herculean effort to plug all the holes with just one day between the second and third game.

If bowling let India down in the first game, a poor batting show cost them the second match and now they have their backs to the wall.

South Africa, on the other hand, have looked like a well-oiled machine with both their bowlers and batters working in partnerships.

If David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen took it away with a stellar show in the first T20, comeback man Heinrich Klassen proved to be the difference on Sunday with his fluent 81-run innings on a tricky wicket.

Skipper Temba Bavuma also played the perfect foil to Klassen to script SA's recovery.

In bowling, the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell have hunted in a pack.

Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

When: June 14 (Tuesday)

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Timing: 7:00 pm onwards IST