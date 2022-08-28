e-Paper Get App

India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022: Check out hilarious memes here

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistans captain Babar Azam (R-top) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. | Photo: AFP

Team India is taking on its all-time rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

The match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. The match began at 07:30 pm and Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the toss and opted to field.

The match began with the opening pair of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan coming into bat against the furious Indian bowlers.

However, within minutes, social media was flooded with hilarious memes after the opponent skipper (Babar Azam) was knocked out by Indian swinger Bhubaneshwar Kumar in the third over.

Azam, who just scored just 10 runs in the opening match of the Asia cup against India was caught by Akshardeep Singh.

Check out some of the memes here after the fall of the wicket.

