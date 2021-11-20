India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Watch Ind vs NZ match Live on TV and Online - Check details here

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India will be brimming with confidence as the Blue Brigade has already notched up a 2-0 lead in the series and will head into the third T20I with an aim to whitewash the Blackcaps.

Speaking of India, their openers have been brilliant in the series. In the first match, the duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul posted a 50-run partnership, and in the second T20I, they brought up a 117 run stand to help the Men in Blue chase down the target of 154 run with ease. They played a key role in India's success in the series so far. Moreover, Harshal Patel's excellent debut that saw him claiming 2 wickets and winning the Player of the Match award during the second match has also proved to be a significant asset in India's bowling attack.

For the New Zealand, their top order too has been in scintillating form. In the first T20I, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman brought up an amazing 109-run partnership for the second wicket, while in the second game, the Kiwi openers forged a fiery partnership of 48 runs in 4.2 overs. However, their middle order has failed to impress. In the final encounter, Blackcaps will hope that the middle order rises to the occasion to avert a series whitewash humiliation.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand match on Sunday.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday (November 21). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app.

