India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Watch Ind vs NZ match Live on TV and Online - Check details here

India will take take on New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

After a 3-0 whitewash in T20I series and one nail-biting Test match, the two top teams will duke it out in Mumbai to claim the series decider. The men in blue dominated the blackcaps in the T20I series, however could not seal the game in their favour during the first test, thanks to a memorable resistance from the opposition batters. Besides, the Indian team will also have plenty of questions to answer including that of the team selection. Nevertheless, with the series locked at 0-0, both the sides will have a lot to play for in the 'winner takes it all' encounter.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand match on Friday.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match begins at 9:30 AM IST on Friday (December 3). Toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:11 PM IST