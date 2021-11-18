India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Watch Ind vs NZ match Live on TV and Online - Check details here

India will square off against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I match at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

India were off to a flying start in the T20I series against New Zealand after pocketing a comprehensive five wicket victory over the Kiwis in their first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday. New Zealand had scored 164/6 from their allotted 20 overs and the Men in Blue chased down the target with 2 balls to spare.

Speaking of New Zealand, their World Cup hero, Daryl Mitchell failed to impress this time as he got out for a duck in the 1st T20I. Nevertheless, opener Martin Guptill alongside Mark Champan notched up a brilliant second wicket partnership of 109-runs to guide the Blackcaps to a decent total. Chapman looked in great touch with his 63, while Guptill showcased his class to score 70 off just 42 balls.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav was superb with the bat. Walking in at No.3 he scored a match-winning 62 to power India to victory. Skipper Rohit Sharma too played a crucial knock of 48 in the first game to instill more confidence into the side.

A defeat in the 2nd T20I will see the Kiwis conceding the series. While India will look to seal the series with a 2-0 lead in the three match series.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand match on Friday.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Friday (November 19). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app.

