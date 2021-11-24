India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Watch Ind vs NZ match Live on TV and Online - Check details here

The first game of the much awaited India vs New Zealand Test series is all set to get underway at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday.

The spirits in the Indian camp will be high while heading into the two test series as the Men in Blue conquered the Blackcaps with a 3-0 victory in the three match T20I series recently.

Ajinkya Rahane will led India in the 1st Test while Virat Kohli will return to the squad in the 2nd match. Other than Kohli, the hosts will miss the services of Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah in the opening encounter, while KL Rahul has been ruled out of the entire series due to an injury.

New Zealand on the other hand have never won a Test series in India but will fancy their chances this time against a talented but depleted Indian side. Their talismanic captain Kane Williamson will be back to lead the squad after missing the T20I series.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand match on Thursday.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begins at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (November 25). Toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:08 PM IST