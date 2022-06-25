India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

India captain Hardik Pandya (L) and coach VVS Laxman (R) | Pic: BCCI

Hardik Pandya-led Team India take on Ireland in the first of the two-match T20I series in Dublin on Sunday (June 26).

Dashing stroke-players Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will be returning to the India playing XI in place of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

While chief coach Rahul Dravid is in Leicester with the Test squad, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, who is in charge of the T20I side for this particular series, is expected to follow the template set by 'The Wall'.

With Iyer and Pant in the Test team, Surya, who is making a comeback from a wrist injury, and Samson, who is looking to make use of what could be his last chance to prove his worth, will be sure-shot starters.

But as far as Samson is concerned, his alternative could be Deepak Hooda, who can also bowl a couple of overs of handy off-spin, besides possessing an ability to hit the ball hard.

Ishan Kishan, who has all but sealed the reserve opener's slot for the next few months, will continue in his role for the time being and will open with regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the England leg of the T20Is also.

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya, who batted at No. 5 in the last series, is expected to continue in that position with Dinesh Karthik coming a slot below him.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young

When: June 26 (Sunday)

Where to Watch: SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels .

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Timing: 9:00 pm IST onwards