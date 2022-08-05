India vs England at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live on TV and online

India's women's cricket team will face England in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6.

Ahead of the Indian team's departure to Birmingham, words from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were all about the chance of winning a medal, especially gold, at Edgbaston.

Come Saturday, and India's quest for winning the elusive yellow metal could gain a big push if they cross the hurdle in the first semifinal.

For Harmanpreet and her side, the chance to get the gold medal will come true in the upcoming weekend. A gold or even a podium finish has the potential to inject another wave of supporters towards women's cricket, considering how winning a medal in a global sporting event is an obsession in India.

One hopes that India, with a 'killing attitude', hope to erase the differences of the past which have led them to be second best in the matches which mattered a lot and continue their quest for a gold medal.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana

England: Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Bryony Smith, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt

When: August 6 (Saturday)

Where to Watch: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 4 channels

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 03:30 pm IST onwards

Read Also India women's batter Smriti Mandhana becomes second Indian opener to hit 2000 T20I runs