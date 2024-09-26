 India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur Weather Forecast: Rain Threat Looms But Result Possible At Green Park
The weather forecast in Kanpur suggests rain could disrupt the first three days, which would mess with both teams' plans in the second and final Test.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

The pitch and weather conditions are shaping up to be major talking points for the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. Typically, Kanpur offers a fair pitch for Test matches.

Fast bowlers usually get some early help with movement and bounce on the first morning, but as the game goes on, the pitch tends to flatten out, making it more favorable for the batsmen.

By days four and five, spinners often become key players as the pitch deteriorates and starts offering more turn.

This balanced nature of the pitch means teams have to be smart with their strategy and team selection. It’s not just about who wins the toss but how well they can adapt to the changing conditions throughout the match.

article-image

Rain may cause trouble

Unfortunately, the weather might shake things up. The forecast suggests rain could disrupt the first three days, which would mess with both teams' plans.

Wet conditions might reduce the help spinners typically get in the early stages, making fast bowlers more important.

It could also affect the decision to bat or bowl first, as teams will need to consider how the pitch will behave under damp conditions.

article-image

Pitch Drama

Adding to the unpredictability, there’s some mystery surrounding the pitch itself. As of the day before the match, ground staff were still working on two different pitches, leaving both teams in the dark about which one would be used.

"Kanpur will have something for everyone. It will offer bounce in the first two sessions and it will be pretty good for batting for the first two days. Then, the spinners will come into play on the last three days," the stadium pitch curator told the media on Thursday.

This uncertainty is forcing India and Bangladesh to wait until the last minute to decide on their final playing XIs. With so much at stake and the potential for rain to disrupt play, both teams will need to be flexible and ready for anything Kanpur throws at them.

