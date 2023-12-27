India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Breaks All ICC Viewership Records With 87.6 Billion Fans Watching Live

The World Cup 2023 in India was the most attended ICC cricket tournament with the final being the most watched match in history, according to a report.

The summit clash, which was played at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, became the most watched ICC match with 87.6 billion live viewing minutes globally.

Over 1.25 lakh fans came to the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch Rohit Sharma lift the cup live but Team India suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the Aussies to lose by 8 wickets.

The World Cup was also the most attended edition among all with 1,250,307 fans turning up at the 10 stadiums across India.

ICC

In comparison, the Men’s World Cup 2015 in Australia and New Zealand witnessed 1,016,420 spectators, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales saw 752,000 fans come through the turnstiles.

The 13th edition of the Men’s Cricket World Cup held in India has eclipsed these figures as well as breaking multiple broadcast and digital viewership records, proving the global reach and ever-growing popularity of the sport.

ICC statement on World Cup 2023

"The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a great success, showcasing the best aspects of the game and capturing the hearts of hundreds of millions of fans across the world.

"The staggering attendance demonstrates the enduring appeal of cricket and the excitement the ODI format continues to offer. It has been an event that has not only entertained but also united cricket fans globally in a celebration of the sport," said Chris Tetley, ICC head of events.