India vs Australia, T20 World Cup warm-up tie: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Team India will lock horns with defending champions Australia in their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup on Monday, October 17 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The Rohit Sharma-led India with a T20I series win over the host nation. However, this time the scenario will be different as the conditions will be unlike what the Men In Blue faced when they beat the Aaron Finch-led side 2-1 in India.

Team India have played two practice games against Western Australia after beating them once and tasting defeat in the next game despite KL Rahul's half-century.

Virat Kohli didn't play in either of those games and it remains to be seen if he takes the field on Monday. The Men in Blue will also be looking to sort out their ideal bowling combination.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

When: October 17 (Monday)

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Timing: 9:0 am IST onwards