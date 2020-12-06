India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc withdraws from T20I squad on compassionate grounds

Sydney [Australia]: Pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Australia T20I squad on compassionate grounds and will miss the remaining two games.

The left-handed bowler left the Australian team bio-bubble having been informed about a family illness and it hasn't been confirmed yet when he will rejoin the squad.

Australian Test squad is due to link up in Adelaide next week ahead of the pink ball match which gets underway on December 17.

"There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case, Mitch is no exception," cricket.com.au quoted Australian men's team Head Coach Justin Langer as saying.