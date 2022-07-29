e-Paper Get App

India vs Australia at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live on TV and online

Friday, July 29, 2022
article-image

India women's cricket team open their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign against Australia on Friday, July 29.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 8. The Indian women's cricket team arrived here on Monday.

India face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match.

The first matchup between India and Australia will be very important for both teams as a win can always set the team up for a good campaign. With the second match against Pakistan, which will be very exciting for the fans.

The Indian team will be getting special attention during this time because it will be the first time they'll be appearing in a multi-sport event like CWG.

Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.

When: July 29 (Friday)

Where to Watch: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 4 channels

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 03:30 pm IST onwards

