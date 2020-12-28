India vs Australia 2nd Test: India all out for 326, take substantial lead of 131 against Australia

Melbourne: The tragic end to Ajinkya Rahane's masterful knock gave Australia a fresh lease of life but India still managed a big first-innings lead of 131 runs before being bowled out for 326 in the second Test here on Monday.

Replying to Australia's first-innings total of 195 all out, the Indian innings folded at the stroke of lunch as they could add just 49 runs to their overnight total of 277 for five, having lost wickets in a cluster in the third day's first session.

Ravindra Jadeja (57) made his 15th Test fifty and added 123 runs for the sixth wicket with skipper Rahane. Rahane's vigil came to an when he was run out, his first in Tests, after making a classy 112 with the help of 12 boundaries in 223 balls.

The call was Jadeja's and the run out was needless, but nevertheless, the all-rounder looked solid in the middle before he was set up by a Mitchell Starc (3/78 in 26 overs).