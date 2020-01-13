India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live telecast

Challenges lie ahead for both the teams as Australia and India face each other for a three-match ODI series. For the Aussies, the trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Aaron Finch will face a stern test from the formidable Indian bowling attack. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne will want to carry forward his Test form into the limited-overs format as this series marks his debut in the 50-overs format.

India, on the other hand, faces an opener dilemma. While one opener’s spot has been reserved by Rohit Sharma, the other spot will be contested by KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. And while Virat Kohli has recently stated that he may play down the order in order to accommodate the both of them, it seems highly unlikely.

When is India vs Australia 1st ODI match taking place?

The match will be played on 14 January, Tuesday.

Where is India vs Australia 1st ODI taking place?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does India vs Australia 1st ODI start?

The match will start at 1.30 PM IST.

Where to watch live coverage of India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI online?

The match can be watched online on Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Patrick Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschange, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.