India v England 5th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara back in Rohit Sharma-led squad

India on Sunday announced their squad for the lone 5th Test against England.

Senior pro Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped for India's last Test series against Sri Lanka has been picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee in 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5.

However, Ajinkya Rahane is still not part of the squad while Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled off the IPL 2022 due to injury has found a place in the Test squad.

India's Test squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 05:59 PM IST