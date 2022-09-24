India v Australia, 3rd T20: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

India's captain Rohit Sharma in action during second T20I match in India vs Australia T20I series in Nagpur. | ANI

With the score level at 1-1, India will take on current T20 world champions Australia in a final match at Hyderabad on September 25. The winner of this match will lift the trophy.

India has previously levelled the score at 1-1 after winning a rain-hit match by 4 wickets at Nagpur. The eight-over match saw fabulous performances by Captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 46 in 20 balls, followed by some match-winning bowling by leg spinner Axar Patel, who took two wickets after giving away 13 runs. India won the toss and invited Australia to bat first. In return, the Aussies picked the Indian bowling attack as they scored 90 runs after eight overs.

Mathew Wade made 43 in 20 balls and Aron Finch scored 31 in 15 deliveries. Both cracked the host bowling side, smashing them for boundaries to set a higher score. But, the innings of the T20 World Champions was held in control as leg spinner Axar Patel managed to take two wickets for 13 runs. In addition, Bumrah also took one wicket.

Middle-order woes for India

The Indian batting had a shaky start as KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav were sent back to the pavilion quickly in the first four overs. It was an anchoring performance by skipper Rohit Sharma and a blasting innings by Dinesh Kartik that helped India to cross the score in four balls in advance.

The 55,000-capacity Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad has a well-groomed wicket. The stats lead us to believe that the winning probability is equal for both the teams who will bat on first or second.

The Indian and Australian squads are likely to remain unchanged.

Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

When: September 25 (Sunday)

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Timing: 07:00 pm IST onwards