 India U-17 trounce Atletico de Madrid 4-1 as part of exposure tour ahead AFC U-17 Asian Cup
The India U-17 team registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Atletico de Madrid U-17 in a friendly game, here on Wednesday. The game is the first of many, where they will play a series of such games against top Spanish clubs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
India's U-17 team triumphed over Atletico de Madrid's U-17 with a 4-1 victory in a friendly game. This match was the first of a series of games that India will play against top Spanish clubs as part of their exposure tour. The team led by Bibiano Fernandes is gearing up for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Thailand and aims to showcase its quality and temperament in these matches.

Ruthless frontline

India's first goal came as early as the 6th minute, after Korou Singh Thingujam received a through ball on the right flank and took a shot at goal, giving India an early lead. Atletico tried to mount some attacks but was met with a stubborn Indian defence led by captain Surajkumar Ngangbam. India doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark, with Lalpekhlua scoring from a cross by Korou.

India's front line continued to shine as they scored another goal within two minutes. Lalpekhlua turned provider, crossing from the left to allow Shashwat Panwar to open his tally. Atletico pulled one back in the 38th minute, but Gabriel's goal was not enough to turn the tide.

Switching to counterplay

In the second half, India was content to play on the counter, maintaining shape, concentration, and discipline off the ball. They also controlled the midfield well and did not allow Atletico to build any dangerous attacks. Coach Bibiano Fernandes took advantage of the opportunity to rotate his team, giving more players a chance to play.

In the 89th minute, Korou notched his second assist of the game, crossing to substitute Gogocha Chungkham, who scored to complete India's memorable win. This victory is an encouraging sign for India as they prepare for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Thailand.

