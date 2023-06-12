 India Tour of West Indies Announced: 2-Test Series To Start From July 12, Men in Blue To Play 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
The Indian cricket team will tour the West Indies for a series of two Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is from July 12 to August 8 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule on Monday.

The two Tests will be played from July 12 to 24 while the ODIs will be played from July 27 to August 1 and the T20 internationals will begin from August 3.

The Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica will host the first Test while the second will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the first two ODIs before the teams shift to Trinidad for the final 50-over game.

This will be India's first international assignment since losing the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval last week.

Expect major overhaul in Test squad

The Test squad might see some drastic changes after their 209-run hammering against the Aussies in London.

Cheteshwar Pujara might face the axe along with a few other players after their poor performance in England. The likes of Pujara, KS Bharat and Umesh Yadav will be under scanner when the selectors pick the final squad.

