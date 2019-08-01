India tour of West Indies 2019: Live telecast and streaming, when and where to watch; full schedule

Team India skipper Virat Kohli will be looking to put behind the heartbreaking semifinal loss to New Zealand at the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup, as he leads his side to face the West Indies in the upcoming 3 match T20I series to be played in USA and Caribbean. The first two games of the will be played at Fort Lauderhill in Florida on series starting August 3rd and August 4th, while the final match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana (August 6).

India and West Indies will begin their ICC World Test Championship campaign with 1st Test which will be played at Antigua on August 22.

When and where to watch the matches

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), will broadcast all the matches of India tour of West Indies. The matches will be shown in English on Sony Ten 1 channels and in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 channels. The Live streaming of the series will be done on SonyLIV.

What time will the match begin?

The T20I series will begin at 8 pm, while the ODI series is scheduled to start at 7 pm. The first Test at Antigua will begin at 7 pm, while the second Test at Kingston Jamaica will start at 8 pm, as per IST.

Squads:

India:

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice Captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

West Indies:

ODI Squad: Jason Holder (captain), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach

T20I Squad: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

Match schedules

1st T20I on August 3 (Saturday) at Florida (US)

2nd T20I on August 4 (Sunday) at Florida (US)

3rd T20I on August 6 (Tuesday) Providence Stadium (Guyana)

India vs West Indies ODI series:

1st ODI on August 8th at Providence Stadium (Guyana)

2nd ODI on August 11th at Port-of-Spain

3rd ODI on August 14th at Port-of-Spain

India vs West Indies Tests series:

1st Test on August 22 at North Stand (Antigua)

2nd Test on August 30 at Kingston (Jamaica)