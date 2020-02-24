India to turn host for Commonwealth Archery & Shooting Championships in 2022

However, the medals at the event will be added to the final tally one week after the conclusion of the Birmingham Games.

"A Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships is set to take place in India in 2022 after a proposal to stage the event was approved by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board which took placed in London from February 21-23," said CGF.

"One week following the closing ceremony of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the CGF shall issue a medal table that includes results from the Chandigarh 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships, as a further and final legitimate ranking of competing nations and territories from the respective competitions," the CGF added.

Last year, India had threatened to boycott the Birmingham Commonwealth Games over shooting's omission and decided to submit a formal proposal to host a shooting championship, where the medals won will be taken into consideration in the tally of the 2022 edition of the CWG.