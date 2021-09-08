India to take on England for white-ball series in July 2022

London: The Indian Cricket team will again tour England in the summer of 2022 for limited overs series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The schedule for next summer's England men's international fixtures has been released, with India and South Africa confirmed to tour the nation.

England men will kickstart their 2022 home summer with a three-game Test series against world champions New Zealand.

Joe Root's men start their series against the Black Caps at Lord's on Thursday, June 2, following which the series moves to Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Emerald Headingley (June 23-27).

England Men then will contest all of their home white-ball fixtures in July. A three-match IT20 series against India will commence at Emirates Old Trafford on July 1 before matches at Trent Bridge (July 3) and the Ageas Bowl (July 6).

A three-match ODI series follows with matches at Edgbaston (July 9), the Kia Oval (July 12) and Lord's (July 14).

South Africa's tour will begin with a three-match Royal London series in the north of England. The series will be held at Emirates Riverside (July 19), Emirates Old Trafford (July 22) and Emerald Headingley (July 24).

England will then take on the Proteas in a three-match IT20 series at Bristol (July 27), Sophia Gardens (July 28) and the Ageas Bowl (July 31).

A three-match Test series against South Africa will conclude the England men's international summer. Lord's will host the first Test (August 17-21) before the series heads to Edgbaston (August 25-29) and the Kia Oval (September 8-12).

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 08:01 PM IST