India to play West Indies in limited-over series in US: Report

Team India and West Indies reportedly could lock horns in the United States later this year in a limited-overs series ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit Sharma & Co are likely to play three ODIs and five T20Is. Six of the eight games will be played in the Caribbean and the final two T20Is will be played in the US.

The matches will commence in the final week of July and will end in the first week of August.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:16 PM IST