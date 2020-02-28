India to play FIFA international friendly against Tajikistan on March 31

New Delhi: India are scheduled to play a FIFA international friendly away match against Tajikistan on March 31, the AIFF said.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), however, said that the venue for the match will be confirmed at a later date.

Tajikistan, who are currently ranked 121 in the FIFA rankings, recently played against the Igor Stimac-coached Indian team in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

In that match, the Blue Tigers, even after leading 2-0 in the first half, had to swallow a 2-4 loss.

Tajikistan are a respectable side in Asia and we're looking forward to a tough challenge from them. That is going to be a great opportunity for us to assess ourselves ahead of our final two qualifiers in June," India's head coach Igor Stimac said.