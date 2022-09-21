e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia to host maiden MotoGP race 'Grand Prix of Bharat' in Noida in 2023

India to host maiden MotoGP race 'Grand Prix of Bharat' in Noida in 2023

As many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country and generate employment.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: India will be hosting a maiden MotoGP World Championships race, labelled as 'Grand Prix of Bharat', at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida in 2023. MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years.

Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment.
"MotoGP also has plans to also introduce MotoE into the Indian racing scenario which will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emisson," the promoters of the event said in a release.

The Buddh International Circuit, which will be hosting the MotoGP race, was once home to the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held for three consecutive years from 2011 till 2013, before it was discontinued due to financial, tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

Read Also
Watch Video: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc suffers heartbreak after crashing out of French Grand Prix
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma makes aggressive gesture towards Dinesh Karthik after keeper fails to...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma makes aggressive gesture towards Dinesh Karthik after keeper fails to...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya mock Steve Smith for not walking off during 1st T20I at...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya mock Steve Smith for not walking off during 1st T20I at...

‘Jasprit Bumrah's absence makes huge difference’: Hardik Pandya on speedster being rested in...

‘Jasprit Bumrah's absence makes huge difference’: Hardik Pandya on speedster being rested in...

BCCI elections to be held on October 18: Report

BCCI elections to be held on October 18: Report

World Test Championship: ICC confirms venues for finals of 2023, 2025 editions

World Test Championship: ICC confirms venues for finals of 2023, 2025 editions