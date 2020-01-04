India to host Commonwealth Games shooting, archery

New Delhi: The government on Saturday approved "in principle" the Indian Olympic Association's proposal to host the Commonwealth shooting championships and archery events -- which are not part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games roster -- in March 2022.

Earlier this week, the IOA had withdrawn its threat to boycott the Birmingham Commonwealth Games over shooting's omission and decided to submit a formal proposal to host a shooting championships, where the medals won will be counted in the tally of the 2022 edition.

"I am directed to refer to Indian Olympic Association's letter dated 1st January, 2020, regarding holding of Commonwealth shooting and archery events in India in March 2022 and to convey the 'in-principle approval' of the government," the ministry said in a letter.

On Friday, IOA had written a letter to Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louis Martin, outlining the cost of hosting shooting and archery events.The IOA president Narinder Batra categorically told the CGF that they have conveyed to the government.