India slowly transforming into a sports playing nation: Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that the country is slowly transforming itself from a sports-loving nation to a sports playing nation. Tendulkar also advocated a healthy lifestyle with a focus on the right diet.

"I believe that everyone should live a healthy lifestyle. It is important to focus on your diet, it is essential for a common man to think about eating habits.

From a sports-loving nation, we are slowly transforming ourselves into a sports playing nation," Tendulkar said after flagging off a marathon in Mumbai.

The Master Blaster also briefed about the marathon and said fitness plays an important role in everyone's lives. "Almost 20,000 runners have participated in this marathon.

Fitness plays an important role in everyone's life. The marathon is getting a good reception from people. It was raining this morning, but still the runners kept on going," Tendulkar said.

"This is the speciality of this marathon, it always happens during the rainy season. I think this marathon has been a remarkable success this year. All credit to the participants, the whole movement is about fit and healthy India. It is not a necessity that if you are young, you will be fit," he added.