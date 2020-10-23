India set for regional faceoff on October 28 at the 12th Esports World Championship

New Delhi: Moinuddin Amdani will begin India’s campaign at the 12th Esports World Championship against his opponents from Nepal and Sri Lanka in PES 2020 on October 28 as the online Regional Qualifiers take off. 15 Asian countries are participating in four separate groups in the Regional Qualifiers and the Finals of the World Championship is scheduled to take place in Eliat in Israel.



Mumbai boy, Amdani who started off as a recreational player took up esports in a serious way only a couple of years back and since then he has not looked back. A back to back national championship titles in the last two years, Amdani comes from a humble background but has been training tirelessly since his title win this year.



“It is an honor to represent the country and I will give my best. My aim will be to focus and stay calm, the competition will be of high intensity as it is an international tournament as well as a popular gaming format. Though I will take one game at a time and I am confident, I will make everyone proud,” the PES2020 national champion, Amdani said.



Tekken7 player Abhinav Tejan will be the second Indian to be seen in action when he will start his quest to seal spot in the Finals on November 6 while, Omkar Urunkar-led five-member will represent for the first time in DOTA 2 against Sri Lanka and Nepal on November 18. DOTA 2 will have Team Random comprising Urunnkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, who will be dawning the Indian colours for the first time in their maiden appearance at the prestigious championship.

“All the players have trained hard and are looking in good touch. I have high hopes and I believe they will be able to cash in on the momentum and seal a place in the world championship. The tournaments are all online and I expect some outstanding performances from them,” Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), said.



In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming Esports World Championship has remodeled its format with a mix of online and offline competitions. The Regional Qualifiers were also introduced for the first time and the winners of each region will proceed to the World Championship Finals. Indian contingent is placed in the South Asia Region alongside Sri Lanka and Nepal.



ESFI partners Alcis Sports and Artsmith continue its support as the performance wear partner and communication partner respectively.