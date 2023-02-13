India-Pakistan players share brilliant dressing room camaraderie after onfield thriller; watch

Harmanpreet Kaur's side secured a brilliant a 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the opening game of their T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa on Sunday. While the competitive fight between both teams was quite evident on the field, the team interacted and exchanged pleasantries post the game inside the dressing room.

While some were busy clicking selfies, others were cracking jokes it was great to see this camaraderie between these rivals.

Pakistan cricket shared a video of the two teams' interaction after the match.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the architect of the tricky chase as she paced her innings beautifully, ensuring she took India home with 6 balls to spare.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh put on a a match winning partnership of 58 off 33 balls to take India home.

India needed almost 10 runs an over when Ghosh joined Rodrigues in the 14th over but the pair batted with such finesse making it a facile victory in the end.