e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia-Pakistan players share brilliant dressing room camaraderie after onfield thriller; watch

India-Pakistan players share brilliant dressing room camaraderie after onfield thriller; watch

While some were busy clicking selfies, others were cracking jokes it was great to see this camaraderie between these rivals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Harmanpreet Kaur's side secured a brilliant a 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the opening game of their T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa on Sunday. While the competitive fight between both teams was quite evident on the field, the team interacted and exchanged pleasantries post the game inside the dressing room.

While some were busy clicking selfies, others were cracking jokes it was great to see this camaraderie between these rivals.

Pakistan cricket shared a video of the two teams' interaction after the match.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the architect of the tricky chase as she paced her innings beautifully, ensuring she took India home with 6 balls to spare.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh put on a a match winning partnership of 58 off 33 balls to take India home.

India needed almost 10 runs an over when Ghosh joined Rodrigues in the 14th over but the pair batted with such finesse making it a facile victory in the end.

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS: India's third Test against Australia shifted from Dharamsala to Indore due to unfit...

IND vs AUS: India's third Test against Australia shifted from Dharamsala to Indore due to unfit...

Fox Cricket admin plays mind games on the Australian team, Dineh Karthik responds; here's what...

Fox Cricket admin plays mind games on the Australian team, Dineh Karthik responds; here's what...

Shefali Verma's father heaps praise on daughter and teams performance: 'Beating Pakistan equivalent...

Shefali Verma's father heaps praise on daughter and teams performance: 'Beating Pakistan equivalent...

Womens T20 WC: Jemimah Rodrigues credits team for digging deep in win over Pakistan: 'This was a...

Womens T20 WC: Jemimah Rodrigues credits team for digging deep in win over Pakistan: 'This was a...

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 WC: Jemimah, Ghosh star as India open campaign with record win over Pakistan

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 WC: Jemimah, Ghosh star as India open campaign with record win over Pakistan