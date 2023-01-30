India men's hockey coach Graham Reid resigns after World Cup disappointment

Graham Reid | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Indian men's hockey coach Graham Reid has decided to step down from the post after the team's disappointing performance in the FIH World Cup 2023 in Odisha.

The team's analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton have also submited their resignations.

The resignations came in after the Indian team finished 9th in the recent World Cup, which ended on Sunday after Germany beat holders Belgium on penalties to clinch their third title and first since 2006.

Hosts India were one of the favourites going into the World Cup but the defeat against New Zealand in the crossover match took the team out of the competition.

Reid, who was appointed India coach in April 2019, led the team to a historic bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reigns to the next management," Reid said, announcing his retirement.

"It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best," he added.

