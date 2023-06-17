India Makes Bid To Host World U20 Athletics In Case Peru Pulls Out

Oregon, USA hosted the 2022 Athletics. | (Credits: Twitter)

India has made a bid to host the 2024 World U-20 Athletics Championships in Bhopal in case Peru pulls out of organizing the junior showpiece event, which is allotted to the South American country, the national federation president Adille Sumariwalla said on Saturday. However, it's still not confirmed whether India's bid will materialize, as Peru can return to the reckoning.

Peru originally backed out, so World Athletics put out a bid which we applied for. But I had a World Athletics meeting two days back and WA told me that Peru has said they might come back as hosts. So, I am not sure what is going to happen. The situation is little fluid as of now,” Sumariwalla told reporters at the sidelines of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

If Peru agrees to host the junior championships, World Athletics will go ahead with that. Then we have to pull back the bid,” he added. Sumariwalla confirmed that India faces a close competition with 4-5 more countries to host the event. Peru was allotted the 2024 World Junior Championships in December 2021 but in April this year, it expressed its inability to host the event due to political instability, social unrest, and natural disasters.

Adille Sumariwalla says they have laid a foundation in Bhopal to host the tournament:

We are looking at Bhopal at the moment if we are to host the championship. Bhopal is putting up a brand new infrastructure at the same place they held the Shooting World Cup. They are having a full-fledged synthetic track, a warm-up track besides football and hockey fields. The foundation has already been laid, work is in full swing. We hope the facilities will be ready if India is to host the world junior championships,” he said.

Asked if India can bid for other editions of the biennial championships in case Peru gets back the hosting right for the 2024 tournament, Sumariwalla said, “I think a host country is already there for the 2026 championships, we can think of 2028 but we will take a decision when the time for bidding comes.” Sumariwalla also said that the Athletics Federation of India will appoint a High Performance Director from abroad for the junior and youth teams.

“We have advertised for the post and have shortlisted two candidates from Germany and another country. We have to close in and finalise that,” he said. Sprint coach N Ramesh will serve as the national junior team's coach moving forward.

The United States of America won the most medals in the 2022 edition, with 1533.