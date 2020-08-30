India lose its maiden chess final against Russia due to poor connectivity

India stretched Russia and was on the brink of winning the Chess Olympiad final on Sunday, but lost out in a frantic finish, with two Indian players declared to have lost on time after an apparent loss of internet connection for them. This was the first time FIDE, the international chess federation was holding the Olympiad in an online format.

The Indian team, being represented by Captain Vidit Gujrathi, former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, young prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna and Divya Deshmukh, were playing in their first Olympiad final against Russia.

Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost the connection with the server and hence lost on time. India have filed an official appeal against the result because of the controversial manner of the finish. FIDE said the issue is under investigation. Deshmukh was in a winning position before the loss of connection in the final round.

Earlier in the final, the first round had ended in a 3-3 deadlock. The second round was level and the match was set for an Armageddon finish before Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh were declared to have lost on time.