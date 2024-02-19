India Keeper-Batter KL Rahul Mobbed By Sea Of Fans As He Visits Tumakuru; Video

KL Rahul is likely to play the 4th Test against England. | (Credits: Twitter)

A sea of fans surrounded Indian keeper-batter KL Rahul during his visit to a city named Tumakuru in Karnataka as a video of the same went viral on February 19th, 2023. With plenty of fans surrounding him, the security personnel struggled to get the Karnataka-born cricketer into the car.

Rahul has missed the 2nd and 3rd Test of the ongoing five-match series against England due to a sore knee. The 30-year-old was in contention to play in the Rajkot Test against England, but was pulled out of the BCCI in almost the last minute after failing to recover from the injury and named Devdutt Padikkal as replacement.

With BCCI also confirming in their statement that Rahul has recovered from his injury 90%, he is likely to play the 4th Test against England in Ranchi, beginning on February 23rd. The right-handed batter made 86 and 22 in the opening game in Hyderabad, but the hosts lost by 28 runs as England registered a come-from-behind victory.