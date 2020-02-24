India football coach Igor Stimac admires I-League talent

Stimac was also in the stands as Mohun Bagan breezed past Churchill Brothers at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. The former Croatian World Cupper handed the Hero of the Match award to Fran Gonzalez as the Mariners extended their lead at the top of the I-League table with a 3-0 win.

It was in fact, during the launch of the I-League 2019-20 in November last year that the National Coach had stressed that "every Indian player in the Hero I-League is a potential candidate for a place in the senior team." "I will keep coming to watch the matches whenever I can. The players need to know that each player in the I-League with an Indian passport is one of the possible future candidates for the national team. It's up to them -- how they perform for their respective teams," he has stated.

Stimac's India, currently with three points from five matches in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers, will next take on Asian Champions Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26.