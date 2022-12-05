e-Paper Get App
India fined 80% match fee for slow over-rate in one-wicket loss to Bangladesh in first ODI

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
India fined 80% match fee for slow over-rate in one-wicket loss to Bangladesh in first ODI | BCCI
Dhaka: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said India have been fined 80 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh in the first ODI, which the visitors lost by one wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SNBCS) in Mirpur on Sunday.

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charge.

Coming to the match, despite having a line-up where batting resources were available till number nine, India had a disappointing time with the bat on a slow pitch, skittled out for a paltry 186 in 41.2 overs. K.L Rahul, who batted at number five, made a fine 73 off 70 balls as the rest of the batters fell around him.

India took a wicket on the very first ball in their defence of 186 and triggered a Bangladesh collapse from 128/4 to 136/9 in a span of 26 balls. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz made an unbeaten 38 and stitched an unbroken last-wicket stand of 51 off 41 balls with Mustafizur Rahman being ten not out to give Bangladesh a heroic victory.

Bangladesh now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second match to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

