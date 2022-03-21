India coach Igor Stimac names 7 new faces in final list for friendlies in Bahrain

Head Coach Igor Stimac announced the final list of 25 players who will be travelling to Bahrain for the forthcoming back-to-back international friendlies. The Blue Tigers are scheduled to play Bahrain on March 23, and Belarus on March 26, with both matches kicking-off at IST 9.30 pm.

For the record it’s the maiden call up for 7 players for their first National Senior Team assignment – Prabhshukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Anwar Ali, Roshan Singh, VP Suhair, Danish Farooq, and Aniket Yadav.

“We are playing Bahrain and Belarus, and they are better-ranked sides than us. But whatever the rankings are, you need to do it on the pitch. Bahrain will show us where we stand. We will give chances to some young players who have played well in the Hero ISL this season to see how much we can use them for the qualifiers in June,” Head Coach Igor Stimac stated.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:51 PM IST