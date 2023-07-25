India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Suspended For 2 Games After Outbursts Over Umpiring In Bangladesh

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur | Photo: Twitter/ ESPN Cricinfo

The International Cricket COuncil has handed a two-match suspension on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur over her outbursts in the recent third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. She will have to miss either one Test match or two ODIs, whichever comes first for the Indian team.

"Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.

"She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.

"Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to 'public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match' when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match," the ICC stated.

The 34-year-old had smashed the stumps with her bat after her dismissal and publically criticised the on-field umpires for their decisions during the tied match at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Harmanpreet called the umpiring decisions "pathetic" during her rant against the match officials during the presentation ceremony.

She even taunted Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and her teammates with unpleasant comments and asked for the umpires to be called during the photo session with the drawn series trophy which was shared by both teams.

Harmanpreet admitted to the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

