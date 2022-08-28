'India can beat Pak even after losing toss': Aakash Chopra on high-voltage Asia Cup 2022 match between arch-rivals in Dubai

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Team India can beat Pakistan event after losing the toss in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday, August 28.

The Men in Blue will begin their title defense in Asia Cup 2022 with the game against Pakistan today in Dubai at 7:30pm IST.

Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup last week after the pacer had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Aakash Chopra on the Koo app said Pakistan has been pushed back by the dent and India can even win the match if the side loses the toss.

"The pitch at Dubai has a lot of grass and help for the pacers. The absence of Shaheen Afridi has pushed back Pakistan quite significantly. They say that it’s ‘win the toss, win the match’ in Dubai but I feel that India can beat Pakistan even after losing the toss as their bowling isn’t the same without Shaheen," Chopra said.